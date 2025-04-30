L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings Arsenal 0-1 PSG Champions League 2025- Trossard, Timber, Odegaard

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big European newspapers following the first leg of Arsenal vs PSG in their Champions League 2025 semi-final last night. Paris SG won 1-0 thanks to Ousmane Dembele’s early strike.

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs PSG UCL Semifinal

French newspaper L’Equipe gave Arsenal a team rating of 4.8/10, and the only AFC players to get more than 5 in their books were keeper David Raya, midfielder Declan Rice and left back Lewis-Skelly.

L’Equipe thought Jurrien Timber was the worst Arsenal player against PSG, giving the Dutch right back a 3/10 rating.

On the Paris SG side, L’Equipe liked the performances of Donnarumma and Fabian Ruiz, giving the duo a 8/10.

Marca player ratings Arsenal 0 Paris Saint Germain 1 Champions League

On to Spanish newspaper Marca, who thought both Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard didn’t deserve a player rating for their performances at the Emirates Stadium last night. No Arsenal player got more than 2 stars in their books, while three PSG players managed it, and so did manager Luis Enrique.

Diario AS paper player ratings AFC 0-1 PAR

Like Marca, Trossard was again not deemed worthy of a player rating here by Diario AS. The same went for Gabriel Martinelli while Odegaard got a single star. AS liked the PSG midfield’s performances.