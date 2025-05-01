Marca CdS Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 3-3 Inter UCL 2025- Szczesny, Sommer, Dumfries

Here is a look at the Barca vs Inter Milan player ratings from the Spanish and Italian newspapers after their 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. The winner of this game will meet the winner of the other Arsenal-PSG clash in the final of the tournament (see Arsenal 0-1 Paris SG Newspaper Player Ratings)

Diario AS player ratings Barcelona Inter Milan 3-3

Diario AS had three standout players for Inter Milan, with goalkeeper Sommer, Dutch defender Dumfries and forward Marcus Thuram all getting three stars.

In comparison to Sommer, AS thought his opposite number, Barca keeper Szczesny, had a poor game and didn’t deem him worthy of a rating. They also thought the same of Dani Olmo in midfield.

Marca player ratings Barca 3 Internazionale 3

In comparison to AS, Marca thought Szczesny and Sommer had similar games, giving both the goalkeepers a single star. They had Yamal and Dumfries as the best players on the evening.

Corriere della Sera player ratings BAR 3-3 INT

A 9/10 rating for Dumfries and Yamal from Italian paper CdS. They thought Inter manager Inzaghi (7.5) outcoached Hansi Flick (6.5) and gave referee Turpin a 6/10 for his performance.