xG (Expected Goals) Stats Arsenal vs PSG 2025 First Leg- Trossard Martinelli Barcola chances

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) and post match stats from Arsenal vs Paris SG’s first leg UCL semifinal clash. There wasn’t much separating the two teams if you look at the stats and key chances, but PSG claimed a vital away win going into the second leg at Parc des Princes (see newspaper player ratings for Arsenal 0-1 PSG 2025)

xG Arsenal 0.70-1.01 PSG shots map (Actual score AFC 0-1 PSG)

0-1 Dembele goal vs Arsenal xG 0.07

Note- Martinelli’s 40th minute chance hasn’t been counted for xG because it would’ve been offside.

Without the above mentioned Martinelli chance, Arsenal’s two other big chances fell to Martinelli again (45th minute) and Leandro Trossard (56th minute)

Martinelli 45th minute chance v PSG xG 0.18

Trossard 57th minute chance v PSG xG 0.26

PSG’s two biggest chances came towards the end of the game through substitutes Bradley Barcola (84th minute) and Goncalo Ramos (85th minute)

Barcola’s 84th minute chance was the biggest individual chance of the game on xG (0.32), but his shot was slightly wide.

Post Match Stats Arsenal 0-1 PSG (Arsenal on left; PSG on right)

As you can see, the stats are pretty equal- especially for total shots and possession. Arsenal will probably feel they did enough to draw the game, but it’s advantage Paris SG ahead of the return leg in the French capital.