Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Athletic Club 0-3 Man United 2025- Marca, Diario AS, ABC

Here is a look at the player ratings for Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United from the big Spanish sports newspapers after the Red Devils’ stunning 3-0 win at San Mames in the first leg of their Europa semi-final.

Diario AS player ratings Athletic Bilbao Man United 0-3 May 2025

Spanish paper Diario AS had Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, the scorer of the club’s goals on the evening, as their standout players, giving the duo three stars.

On the Athletic Bilbao side, they thought Jauregizar in midfield and Nico Williams were particularly disappointing (not even given a rating), and the Bilbao goalkeeper was the only player who managed more than a single star in their ratings.

Marca player ratings Athletic Bilbao v Man United First Leg

Marca clearly thought Norwegian referee Espen Eskas had a huge role to play in the result, with his decision to award United a penalty and send off Dani Vivian at the same time a bit turning point in the game. They didn’t think the ref merited a rating and no player on either side got 3 stars.

ABC newspaper player ratings for first leg UEL Bilbao MUFC

Finally we come to ABC, who also thought Harry Maguire had a stellar game, giving him the same 3 star rating as Bruno and Casemiro.