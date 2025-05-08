Second Leg Player Ratings L’Equipe Diario AS Marca- PSG 2-1 Arsenal 2025- How did Partey, Donnarumma fare?

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Arsenal 2-1 (second leg Champions League May 7) from the big European sports newspapers. Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 and will face Inter Milan in the UCL 2025 final in Munich.

PSG 2 (Fabian Ruiz, Hakimi)

Arsenal 1 (Saka)

L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG vs Arsenal 2-1 Champions League May 2025

The French newspaper thought Gianluigi Donnarumma was simply head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, giving him a 9/10 rating.

They thought the likes of Merino, Partey and Lewis-Skelly all had poor games, with the troika getting a 3/10 player rating.

Arsenal got a team rating of 4.2/10 from L’Equipe, with keeper Raya the only player to get a 6 or above.

On the PSG side, L’Equipe thought the midfield duo of Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves were the club’s best players after Donnarumma, giving them a 8/10 rating.

Marca player ratings PSG 2 Arsenal 1 UCL Semifinal

Three PSG players got 3 stars from Spanish paper Marca- keeper Donnarumma and goal scorers Ruiz and Hakimi. On the Arsenal side, Declan Rice was the only player to get a 3 star rating.

Diario AS player ratings for Paris St Germain-Arsenal 2-1

AS was less liberal with their 3 star ratings in comparison to Marca, only giving it to Donnarumma.