Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Arsenal 2-1 (second leg Champions League May 7) from the big European sports newspapers. Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 and will face Inter Milan in the UCL 2025 final in Munich.
PSG 2 (Fabian Ruiz, Hakimi)
Arsenal 1 (Saka)
L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG vs Arsenal 2-1 Champions League May 2025
The French newspaper thought Gianluigi Donnarumma was simply head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, giving him a 9/10 rating.
They thought the likes of Merino, Partey and Lewis-Skelly all had poor games, with the troika getting a 3/10 player rating.
Arsenal got a team rating of 4.2/10 from L’Equipe, with keeper Raya the only player to get a 6 or above.
On the PSG side, L’Equipe thought the midfield duo of Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves were the club’s best players after Donnarumma, giving them a 8/10 rating.
Marca player ratings PSG 2 Arsenal 1 UCL Semifinal
Three PSG players got 3 stars from Spanish paper Marca- keeper Donnarumma and goal scorers Ruiz and Hakimi. On the Arsenal side, Declan Rice was the only player to get a 3 star rating.
Diario AS player ratings for Paris St Germain-Arsenal 2-1
AS was less liberal with their 3 star ratings in comparison to Marca, only giving it to Donnarumma.
1 thought on “Second Leg Player Ratings L’Equipe Diario AS Marca- PSG 2-1 Arsenal 2025- How did Partey, Donnarumma fare?”
A proper No 9 and Arsenal could’ve legitimately won this over 2 legs.
Getting a striker must be top priority for Arteta in the next window.