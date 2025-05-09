Marca Mundo AS Newspaper Player Ratings Man United 4-1 Athletic Bilbao UEL 2025- Mount shines

Here is a look at the Spanish newspaper player ratings for Manchester United vs Athletic Club from the second leg of their Europa League tie. Man United won 4-1 and progressed to the final, where they will meet fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Diario AS player ratings M.United 4-1 Athletic Bilbao

AS were full of praise for Man Utd’s performance, with 5 of their 11 starters and one substitute being given a 3 star rating. Leny Yoro was the only defender to attain that rating. Goal scorers Casemiro, Mount and Hojlund also got it, as did left wing back Dorgu and skipper Bruno Fernandes.

On the Bilbao side, only Jauregizar in midfield got 3 stars. He was also the scorer of Bilbao’s only goal on the evening

Marca player ratings Man Utd vs Bilbao second leg

Spanish paper Marca were a little less liberal with their ratings compared to AS, with no player on either side managing a 3 star rating.

As many as 5 Bilbao players got 2 stars, but only 3 United players did.

Marca weren’t impressed with either side’s manager- both Amorim and Valverde got a single star, as did German referee Siebert.

Mundo Deportivo player ratings MUFC 4-1 Athletic

Spanish paper MD had ex-Chelsea player Mount as the only person on either side with 3 stars.