Pundit Predictions for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC 2025- What do Lawro, Merson, Sutton feel?

Here is a look at the Chelsea FC vs Liverpool FC May 2025 predictions from key members of the British media ahead of their Game Week 35 clash. On paper, it’s the clash of the weekend, but with Liverpool having already won the title, will the Reds step up at Stamford Bridge? There’s still a lot riding on this fixture for Chelsea though, with the Blues very much in the hunt for a Champions League spot next season.

Paul Merson

Merson says that a few weeks ago, this would’ve been a tough game for Chelsea, but currently, “there is no better time” for them to be facing the Reds.

Says that the Premier League is a demanding one, and even a 5% reduction in intensity can hurt teams, which he reckons could be the case with Liverpool given they’ve already wrapped up the title.

Merson’s predicted Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Chris Sutton

Sutton thinks Arne Slot’s not the type of manager to let his players “take their foot off the gas” and adds that he’s not been too convinced with Chelsea’s performances recently.

Sutton has gone for Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says one “doesn’t fly into tackles with the same enthusiasm” once the league is won, and has gone for a 2-1 Chelsea win because there’s more on the line for the Blues.

