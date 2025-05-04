Opponent watch- RC Strasbourg vs PSG 2-1 Player Ratings 2025 (from L’Equipe)

Here is a look at the Strasbourg vs Paris SG player ratings from their league clash on 25 April 2025 from well known French newspaper L’Equipe.

This was PSG’s last game before the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal. Coach Luis Enrique duly rang in the changes for this game against RCSA, making as many as TEN of them- Joao Neves was the only survivor from the first leg 1-0 win over the Gunners at the Emirates.

RC Strasbourg 2 (Lucas Hernandez own goal 20, Felix Lemarechal 45+3)

Paris SG 1 (Bradley Barcola 46)

RCSA vs PSG 2-1 Player Ratings from L’Equipe newspaper

Central defender Tape and goal scorer Barcola were the only PSG players to emerge with a modicum of credit in L’Equipe’s eyes, with the duo being given a 6/10 rating.

There were plenty of low 3/10 player ratings by L’Equipe for this game, with the likes of Lee, Lucas Hernandez and Mayulu all given that number.

PSG as a team were given a rating of 4.4/10 against Strasbourg, with Luis Enrique himself getting a manager rating of 4.4/10

PSG had 64% possession against Strasbourg and 20 shots to RCSA’s 9, but lost 2-1.

In comparison, Arsenal fielded a strong side for their weekend clash against AFC Bournemouth (virtually a full strength first XI), but still ended up losing 2-1.