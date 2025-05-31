Marca AS Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Betis 1-4 Chelsea UECL Final 2025- Abde, Palmer

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers following Real Betis’ 1-4 loss to Chelsea FC in the Conference League final. The result saw CFC add the UECL trophy to their previously won UCL and UEL titles.

Betis, with players like Antony (Man Utd), Fornals (West Ham) and Isco (ex Real Madrid) in their ranks, lead 1-0 at the break, but a strong Chelsea second-half performance saw the Blues run out 4-1 winners.

Diario AS player ratings Betis vs Chelsea Conference League Final

AS had Cole Palmer as the pick of the Chelsea players, with the forward, who assisted Chelsea’s first two goals, getting three stars.

Abde, who scored Betis’ only goal on the evening, also got 3 stars, and AS reckons him and Ricardo Rodriguez going off early in the second half didn’t help Betis’ cause. Their replacements- Perraud and Jesus Rodriguez, weren’t deemed worthy of a rating.

Diario de Sevilla player ratings Betis 1-4 Chelsea UECL 2025

The local Diario de Sevilla newspaper (Betis are based in the city of Seville) thought pretty much the same as AS, but were also unhappy with goalkeeper Adrian’s performance.

On the Chelsea side, they thought Gusto had a poor game, but his replacement (Reece James) had a good one.

Marca player ratings Real Betis-Chelsea 1-4

Finally, we come to Marca, who clearly thought Palmer was the standout player on the evening.

Chelsea’s fourth place finish in the 2024/25 Premier League means that the Blues will be playing CL footy in 25/26 along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and EL winners Spurs.