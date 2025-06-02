Official UCL Team of the Year (2024-2025 season)- Only 1 Premier League player named!

The official Champions League team of the year for the 24/25 season has been released by the technical group of European football’s governing body, and it features only one Premier League based player in the XI.

Not surprisingly, the team is dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Inter 5-0 in the final. Desire Doue, who got a 10/10 player rating from L’Equipe for the UCL 2025 final, is one of SEVEN PSG representatives along with fellow forward Dembele, midfielder Vitinha, defenders Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes, and goalkeeper Donnarumma.

The only Premier League based player in the CL Team of the Season for 2024/25 is Arsenal’s Declan Rice, with the midfielder playing a pivotal role in their stunning quarterfinal triumph over Real Madrid.

UCL Official Team of the Season for 24/25

PSG beat Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa en route to the title.

Their final opponents- Italy’s Inter, only have central defender Bastoni as their TOTS representative.

Barcelona, who were beaten by Inter in the semis, have Raphinha and Yamal in the UCL Team of the Year for 2025.

UCL Team of the season for 2024-25 organised by club name

PSG (7)– Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Vitinha, Doue, Dembele

Barcelona (2)– Raphinha, Lamine Yamal

Arsenal (1)– Declan Rice

Inter (1)– Bastoni