Bild O Jogo Player Ratings Germany 1-2 Portugal 2025- How did Wirtz, Sane, Pedro Neto fare?

Portugal stunned Germany 2-1 in the Nations League semi-final in Munich last night, and here’s a look at the player ratings for the game from the European press, including German publication Bild and Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.
Germany 1 (Wirtz) Portugal 2 (Conceicao, Ronaldo)
Bild player ratings Germany vs Portugal UNL 2025
(Note- German rating system, so the lower the score the better)
Bild had goalkeeper Ter Stegen as the best German player against Portugal in this UNL semi-final. Florian Wirtz, linked heavily with Liverpool, and scorer of Germany’s only goal on the evening, was a little behind with a 3 rating.
Leroy Sane, linked with a surprise Arsenal switch, got a 4.
Diario AS player ratings Germany Portugal Nations League June 2025
Spanish newspaper Diario AS thought Sane’s performance didn’t even merit a rating. No player on either side managed a three star rating. Every one of the Portugal starters with the exception of Trincao got 2 stars though.
O Jogo Portuguese newspaper ratings GER 1-2 POR
While Bild liked Pedro Neto’s performance, Portuguese sports paper O Jogo thought he was okayish on the evening, giving him a 5 rating (out of 10)
The best Portuguese player on the pitch against Germany in their eyes was left back Nuno Mendes, who got a 8/10. Bruno and Bernardo Silva weren’t too far behind, getting a 7/10.