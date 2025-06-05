Bild O Jogo Player Ratings Germany 1-2 Portugal 2025- How did Wirtz, Sane, Pedro Neto fare?

Portugal stunned Germany 2-1 in the Nations League semi-final in Munich last night, and here’s a look at the player ratings for the game from the European press, including German publication Bild and Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

Germany 1 (Wirtz) Portugal 2 (Conceicao, Ronaldo)

Bild player ratings Germany vs Portugal UNL 2025

(Note- German rating system, so the lower the score the better)

Bild had goalkeeper Ter Stegen as the best German player against Portugal in this UNL semi-final. Florian Wirtz, linked heavily with Liverpool, and scorer of Germany’s only goal on the evening, was a little behind with a 3 rating.

Leroy Sane, linked with a surprise Arsenal switch, got a 4.

Diario AS player ratings Germany Portugal Nations League June 2025

Spanish newspaper Diario AS thought Sane’s performance didn’t even merit a rating. No player on either side managed a three star rating. Every one of the Portugal starters with the exception of Trincao got 2 stars though.

O Jogo Portuguese newspaper ratings GER 1-2 POR

While Bild liked Pedro Neto’s performance, Portuguese sports paper O Jogo thought he was okayish on the evening, giving him a 5 rating (out of 10)

The best Portuguese player on the pitch against Germany in their eyes was left back Nuno Mendes, who got a 8/10. Bruno and Bernardo Silva weren’t too far behind, getting a 7/10.