L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings Spain 5-4 France 2025- How did Maignan, Zubimendi, Konate & others fare?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Spain vs France in the Nations League semifinal from the big French and Spanish newspapers. European champions Spain beat the French 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller to advance a final showdown against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain 5-4 France UNL

Not surprisingly, L’Equipe had some harsh player ratings for France’s starters. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan, linked with a switch to Chelsea, got a 3/10. There were some even worse Les Bleus players in L’Equipe’s eyes, among them was Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate, who got a 2/10 rating (as did defensive partner Lenglet)

Diario AS newspaper player ratings Spain v France June 2025

Spanish paper AS thought that Maignan’s performance didn’t even warrant a player rating.

They also thought that Zubimendi, heavily linked to Arsenal, was the weakest of Spain’s midfielders (he got only 1 star)

Marca player ratings Spain vs France 5-4

No player rating for both Konate and Maignan from Marca, but they were full of praise for Rayan Cherki, who got 3 stars off the bench despite being a second half substitute.

Lyon’s Cherki, a debutant in this game, has been linked with a Prem League switch, with Manchester City expected to be his most likely destination.