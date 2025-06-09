L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings Portugal vs Spain 2025 UNL Final- Yamal, Bruno, Zubimendi

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the big European sports newspapers following Portugal’s stunning Nations League win over Spain. The game ended 2-2 after normal time (Ronaldo scored for Portugal), but the Selecao prevailed in the shootout as Morata missed his penalty.

Portugal 2 (Nuno Mendes, Ronaldo) | Spain 2 (Zubimendi, Oyarzabal) (5-3 on pens)

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal vs Spain Nations League Final 2025

Not surprisingly, L’Equipe had left back Nuno Mendes as the pick of the players in the UNL final. The PSG left back got a 8/10 rating (the highest of all the players) and the Spanish players on his opposite side (Yamal and Mingueza got a 3/10 and 2/10 respectively!)

Zubimendi, linked to Arsenal, and scorer of one of Spain’s goals, got a 7/10.

L’Equipe thought Bruno Fernandes had a poor game, giving him a 4/10 rating. The same went for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella (also a 4/10)

Marca player ratings Portugal Spain 2-2 UNL

Three stars for Nuno Mendes from Marca, the only player on either side to achieve it. Spain had a bunch of 2 stars, but weren’t quite able to get the result they wanted.

Both sides’ respective right backs- Joao Neves and Oscar Mingueza, weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by the paper.