Club World Cup Round of 16 Bracket- Chelsea’s potential opponents & route to the final

The Round of 16 draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has been completed, and here’s a look at whom Chelsea FC could face and whom they have to defeat if they are to progress to the final.

Chelsea surprisingly finished second in Group D (D2), which meant they’d face the winners of Group C (C1) in the Round of 16. Bayern were originally expected to win Group C, but surprisingly lost to Benfica on the final group day, which has made the Portuguese side Chelsea’s opponents in the Round of 16

Chelsea’s possible opposition en route to Club World Cup Final 2025

v Benfica (Round of 16 in Charlotte, NC)

v Palmeiras/Botafogo (Quarter Final in Philadelphia- Chelsea played two group games at this venue)

v Inter/Fluminense/Man City/Al Hilal (Semifinal in Orlando)

As you can see, there’s a genuine chance of Chelsea squaring off against Manchester City in the semis. MCFC have Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 and if they win, will take on the winner of Inter v Fluminense in the quarterfinal.

Technically, we could also have a repeat of the Champions League final- both PSG and Inter Milan are on opposite sides of the draw.

PSG’s route won’t be easy though- they have Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the Round of 16, followed by a possible clash against Bayern in the quarters and potentially one of Dortmund/Real Madrid/Juve in the semis.