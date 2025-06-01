L’Equipe AS Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 5-0 Inter 2025 | Doue gets a 10/10

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for Paris SG vs Inter Milan from their Champions League final on 31 May, 2025. PSG thumped Inter 5-0 to win the UCL title, and we have ratings here from French, Spanish and Italian papers.

PSG beat Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the title. English clubs won the UECL (Chelsea) and UEL (Spurs)

L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG 5 Inter Milan 0

There are very few players who get a 10/10 rating from L’Equipe, with the French newspaper being notoriously harsh with their ratings, but Desire Doue’s performance last night in Munich got him one of those rare 10/10.

On the other side, Inter Milan earned a team rating of just 2.4/10 from L’Equipe, with DiMarco getting a 1/10 player rating. The only Inter starter who managed more than 3/10 in L’Equipe’s eyes was Marcus Thuram.

Diario AS player ratings PSG Inter Milan 5-0

More than half the Inter starting team against PSG weren’t even deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper Diario AS, and that pretty much sums up the Nerrazzurri’s performance in Munich.

Interestingly, the only two times French sides have won the UCL, they’ve beaten Italian opposition (teams from France have reached the Champions League final 8 times as of 2025)

Corriere della Sera player ratings Paris St Germain 5-0 Inter

Doue got a 9 here from Italian paper Cds, with Inter’s players mostly given a 4/10.

Hakimi, one of a list of few players to have played for both Paris SG and Inter, got a 8.