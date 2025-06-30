L’Equipe Player Ratings PSG vs Inter Miami 4-0 Club WC- How did Messi, Suarez & Alba fare?

Reigning European club champions Paris SG beat Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup, and here are the player ratings for that Paris Miami game from renowned French newspaper L’Equipe.

PSG and Chelsea are on opposite sides of the draw, meaning that if they meet, it will be in the final. Chelsea will play Palmeiras in their quarterfinal after the latter beat Botafogo in the Ro16 while PSG will square off against Bayern.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 4-0 Inter Miami Club World Cup 2025

PSG had this wrapped up by half time- they had a 4-0 lead at the interval, and Inter Miami’s struggles are reflected in their player ratings.

L’Equipe gave Lionel Messi a 3/10 player rating, with former Barcelona marksman Luis Suarez also getting the same.

PSG 4-0 Inter Miami (Joao Neves*2, Aviles own goal, Hakimi)

At the back, Jordi Alba was given a 2/10 player rating, and no Inter Miami starting player managed more than a 4/10 in L’Equipe’s eyes.

The French paper had Vitinha and Joao Neves as the pick of the Paris SG players against Inter Miami, with the midfield duo getting a 8/10 rating. No PSG player got lower than 6.

Luis Enrique was given a 7/10 manager rating by L’Equipe while his opposite number Javier Mascherano was given a 4/10.