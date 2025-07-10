L’Equipe Marca AS Player Ratings PSG vs Real Madrid 4-0 Club WC 2025- Mbappe, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele

Here is a look at the Paris SG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup player ratings from the French and Spanish newspapers after their semifinal. Reigning European champions PSG won 4-0 and will now meet Chelsea FC in the final of the CWC.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 4-0 Real Madrid July 2025

There’s been talk of Arsenal defender William Saliba moving to the Bernabeu, and that might be seriously considered by new boss Xabi Alonso as he seeks to increase his central defensive options. Rudiger and Raul Asencio, Real’s CB pairing against PSG in this FIFA CWC tie, both got a 2/10 rating here.

On the PSG side, Fabian Ruiz was their highest rated player for this semifinal against Real Madrid, getting a 9/10 from L’Equipe. Forward Ousmane Dembele wasn’t too far behind with a 8/10 rating.

Diario AS player ratings Paris SG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup 2025

Rodrygo, linked with Arsenal, was an unused substitute here, but Real’s starters didn’t fare well either- AS thought the vast majority weren’t even worthy of a player rating.

Marca Spanish newspaper ratings Paris St Germain 4 Real Madrid 0

Five PSG players got 3 stars from Marca here- the wingback duo of Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, midfielders Vitinha & Ruiz, and Dembele upfront.

Marca also liked the performance of Polish referee Marciniak.