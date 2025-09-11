France vs Iceland 2025 L’Equipe Player Ratings- Referee Nobre, Konate, Mbappe & others

Here is a look at the France 2-1 Iceland player ratings from their World Cup 2026 qualifier from renowned French newspaper L’Equipe following their World Cup 2026 qualifier.

France 2 (Mbappe penalty, Barcola)

Iceland 1 (Andri Gudjohnsen)

Despite the 2-1 win, L’Equipe’s player ratings indicated that this was an ordinary performance from Les Bleus. They got an average team rating of 5/10, just marginally better than Iceland’s 4.7/10. The best French players against Iceland, according to L’Equipe, were forward Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Manu Kone, both of whom got a 7/10.

France 2-1 Iceland Player Ratings 2025

The newspaper were very unhappy with the performance of Portuguese referee Antonio Nobre, who got a 4/10 rating. Nobre repeatedly had his decisions overturned by VAR, key among them France’s first penalty, the yellow turned red for Aurelien Tchouameni, and the disallowing of a potential late Iceland equaliser (Andri Gudjohnsen, the son of ex-Chelse and Barca star Eidur Gudjohnsen, for a foul on Ibrahima Konate)

Liverpool defender Konate got a 5/10, while his defensive partner Upamecano got a 6/10. Kounde, Hernandez and goalkeeper Maignan all got a low 4/10 rating, as did sent-off medio Tchouameni.

Konate’s Liverpool team mate Hugo Ekitike was a 96th minute sub for Olise.

For comparison, here are also the Ouest France player ratings for the same FRA vs ISL game.

Maignan (5)

Kounde (4), Konate (5), Upamecano (5), T.Hernandez (4)

Tchouameni (4), Ma. Kone (6)

Barcola (6), Olise (4), Thuram (6)

Mbappe (7)

The big difference in L’Equipe and Ouest France’s player ratings, as you can see, comes for Marcus Thuram- he got a 4/10 in L’Equipe, but a 6/10 rating in Ouest France.