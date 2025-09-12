Pundit Predictions for Arsenal vs Nottm Forest 2025- Merson, Sutton, Joe Cole

The Premier League resumes this weekend after the September international break, and first up is a clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. The fixture assumes extra significance with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as Forest manager during the international break- he was in charge of Spurs before taking this job at the City Ground, and won the Europa League with them last season.

Postecoglou is therefore no stranger to Arsenal and the contrasting styles between him and the outgoing NFFC manager- Nuno (who was also Spurs manager briefly), make this an interesting game. Nuno’s Forest were more likely to sit back and hit opponents on the counter, and that is not really Postecoglou’s style.

Here are some pundit predictions for this Arsenal v Nottingham Forest GW4 clash for 2025/26.

Paul Merson: Merson thinks Arsenal almost got it right at Anfield before the international break, where only a late stunning free kick from Dom Szoboszlai prevented them from coming away with a point.

Reckons Noni Madueke will have a big role to play in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka, and has backed the Gunners to win 2-0.

Chris Sutton: Sutton, like Merson, thinks Madueke, who was good against Serbia in the international break, will be key to the Gunners’ chances. Reckons Arsenal might have to “grind it out”, but will still win 2-0.

Joe Cole: Cole reckons the Gunners will take this comfortably- by at least two goals, and has backed Gyokeres to have a goal contribution in this game- either by scoring or in the form of an assist. Says there’ll be no new manager “bounce” for Forest, because their situation didn’t justify sacking Nuno in the first place.

Summary of predictions

Merson: Arsenal 2-0 Nottm Forest

Sutton: Arsenal 2-0 Nottm Forest

Cole: Arsenal to win by at least two goals