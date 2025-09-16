EPL Team of the Week Round 4 (2025-26 season)- Zubimendi, Caicedo, Haaland

Here’s a look at the Premier League Team of the Week for Round 4 of the 25/26 season from the big media outlets (BBC and Alan Shearer)

BBC Team of the Week (MD4 25/26 season) from Deeney

Donnarumma (Man City)

Timber (Arsenal), Mukiele (Sunderland), Romero (Spurs), Mings (Villa)

Caicedo (Chelsea), Sarr (Spurs), Zubimendi (Arsenal)

Schade (Brentford), Foden and Haaland (both Man City)

Man City dominate the BBC’s PL TOTW for GW4, with three representatives in the form of debutant goalkeeper Donnarumma and Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. Arsenal and Spurs also have two reps each (Timber and Zubimendi for AFC & Romero and Sarr for THFC), with Sunderland, Villa, Brentford and Chelsea having one each.

Shearer Team of the Week Matchday 4 25/26 season

Martinez (Villa)

Mosquera (Arsenal), Mukiele (Sunderland), Van de Ven (Spurs)

Caicedo (Chelsea), Bergvall (Spurs), Zubimendi & Madueke (Arsenal)

Semenyo (Bournemouth), Doku and Haaland (Man City)

There are only four common players across both the TOTW- Sunderland’s Mukiele, Chelsea’s Caicedo, Arsenal’s Zubimendi and Man City’s Haaland.

The narrow nature of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Fulham’s wins (all 1-0 victories) meant they had no representative in GW4’s TOTW

Despite drawing blanks against Everton and being in the relegation zone, Aston Villa have one player in both TOTW’s- goalkeeper Martinez in Shearer’s one, and Tyrone Mings in Deeney’s one.