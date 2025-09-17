O Jogo Record Player Ratings SL Benfica vs Qarabag FK 2-3 Champions League 2025

Here is a look at the Benfica vs Qarabag FK player ratings from the big Portuguese newspapers for their UCL game on 16 September, 2025. A massive, massive upset as Qarabag created history by becoming the first Azerbaijani side to win a CL league game- they came from 2-0 down to beat SLB 3-2.

Benfica sacked Bruno Lage after this defeat & it’s rumoured that former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will take over from Lage (SLB’s next UCL game is against Chelsea)

Benfica 2 (Barrenechea 6′, Pavlidis 16′)

Qarabag FK 3 (Leandro Andrade 30′, Duran 48′, Kashchuk 86′)

O Jogo player ratings Benfica-Qarabag 2-3 Champs League

Antonio Silva and Otamendi were the worst Benfica players against Qarabag in the eyes of Portuguese sports newspapers O Jogo. No SL Benfica player got a rating of more than 6/10.

Record Portugal newspaper ratings Benfica 2-3 Qarabag

Record’s player ratings highlighted the difference between the two coaches- Benfica’s Lage got the worst possible 1 rating, while Qarabag coach Gurbanov got the best possible 5 in the paper’s ratings.