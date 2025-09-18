Diario AS Marca L’Equipe Player Ratings LFC 3-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League 2025- Gallagher, Gravenberch

Here is a look at the Liverpool FC vs Atleti player ratings from their Champions League game on 17 September, 2025. LFC edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 in extra time.

LFC 3 (Robertson 4′, Salah 6′, Van Dijk 90+2′)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Marcos Llorente 45+3′, 81′)

Marca player ratings Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid 3-2

A forgettable evening for former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Barca defender Clement Lenglet, both of whom weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper Marca. They were also critical of Italian referee Mariani.

Marca had Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch as the pick of the Liverpool players in this 2025 tie against Atleti.

L’Equipe player ratings LFC vs Atleti UCL 2025/26 league phase

It was a poor outing for both goalkeepers according to L’Equipe- they gave both Oblak and Alisson a 4/10 rating. A 4/10 was also given to ref Mariani and Atleti coach Diego Simeone.

Liverpool FC 3 Atletico de Madrid 2 Diario AS player ratings

Gallagher again not deemed worthy of a rating here, but unlike Marca, Lenglet manages a single star here. Isak and Wirtz also got a single star from AS for their performances.