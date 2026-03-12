Bild L’Equipe Player Ratings Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal 1-1 UCL 2026 First Leg

Here is a look at the Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Arsenal FC player ratings from their Champions League first leg clash on 11 March, 2026. Former Leverkusen and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz scored a late penalty for the Gunners at the Bay Arena as the clash ended in a 1:1 draw.

L’Equipe player ratings Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal 11 March 2026

French sports paper L’Equipe gave Arsenal an average team rating of 4.3/10 for their performance against Leverkusen. Defenders Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes fared decently (6/10 player rating) but the rest struggled, with Bukayo Saka being given a 3/10 rating (so were Gyokeres and Hincapie)

Leverkusen got a 5.6/10 team rating but no individual player managed more than 7/10. The paper was also disappointed with the performance of Turkish referee Meler, giving him a 3/10

Bild player ratings Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal 1-1

(Note- 1 is very good, 6 is very bad)

Bukayo Saka was again the worst rated Arsenal player, with Bild giving him a 5 in their German rating system- the only player on either side to get that rating. Bild liked Andrich, Tapsoba and Palacios on the Leverkusen side- the trio got the best possible 1 rating under the German system.