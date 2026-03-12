L’Equipe Diario AS Player Ratings PSG vs Chelsea 5-2 UCL 2026- Jorgensen gets a 2/10

Here is a look at the Paris SG 5-2 Chelsea player ratings from European sports newspapers L’Equipe and Diario AS following the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 5 Chelsea 2 Champions League

The French paper gave CFC goalkeeper Jorgensen a 2/10 rating for his performance at the Parc des Princes. Joao Pedro and Wesley Fofana fared only marginally better in their eyes with a 3/10 rating. They thought Enzo Fernandez was the pick of the players with a 7/10, but Chelsea’s average team rating of 4.5/10 told a story by itself.

Hosts PSG were given a team rating of 5.5/10 by L’Equipe, with left back Nuno Mendes given a low 3/10 rating. They gave Barcola a 8/10, and the same rating went to coach Unai Emery.

Diario AS player ratings Paris St Germain 5-2 Chelsea FC

The Spanish paper thought Jorgensen didn’t even merit a rating here- the only player out of the 22 that took the pitch to not get one. Most of the Chelsea players got only a single star, with Vitinha, Dembele and Barcola getting 3 stars on the PSG side.

Also check out the Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal newspaper player ratings from the same evening (from Bild and L’Equipe)