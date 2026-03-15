Youngest Premier League Goal scorers for Arsenal- Dowman, Fabregas & others

Here is the list of Arsenal FC’s youngest ever Premier League goal scorers. Max Dowman currently holds for the record for being AFC’s youngest ever goal scorer in the PL at the age of 16 years and 73 days when he netted in their 2:0 win over Everton on 14 March 2026.

Dowman is also the youngest ever goal scorer in Premier League history (across all clubs; not just Arsenal). Interestingly, Dowman’s record was set against Everton, and the person whose record he broke was a former Everton player (James Vaughan at 16 years and 270 days set in April 2005)

List of Arsenal’s top 5 youngest goal scorers in the Prem League

Max Dowman 16 years 73 days (v Everton; 2025/26 season)

Cesc Fabregas 17 years 113 days (v Blackburn; 2004/05 season)

Ethan Nwaneri 17 years 247 days (v Nottm Forest; 2024/25 season)

Serge Gnabry 18 years 76 days (v Swansea; 2013/14 season)

Myles Lewis Skelly 18 years 129 days (v Man City: 2024/25 season)

Before Dowman, the record for Arsenal’s youngest goal scorer was held by Cesc Fabregas (who held it for over 20 years). Fabregas went on to play for Barca & Chelsea and is now manager of Como in Italy.

With the exception of Gnabry (away at Swansea), the other players in this top 5 Arsenal youngest PL goal scorers list did it in home games.