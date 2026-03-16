AFC Opponent watch- Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Player Ratings 2026 (from Bild & Kicker)

Arsenal are due to host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium. Leverkusen drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the German league over the weekend, and here are the player ratings for that game from big German papers Bild and Kicker.

Note (German system ratings)- 6 very bad, 1 very good

Bild player ratings Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich March 2026

Nicolas Jackson was red carded for Bayern, and that, not surprisingly, resulted in the Chelsea forward receiving the worst possible 6 player rating. Bild liked Sven Ulreich’s performance in goal, giving him a 1 rating. In comparison to Ulreich, Leverkusen keeper Blaswand got a 4 rating.

Kicker magazine player ratings B04 1-1 Bayern

Unlike Bild who gave Culbreath a 1, Kicker rated him a little lower with a 2.

Both media outlets had Andrich as the worst Leverkusen player (5 in Bild and 4.5 in Kicker)

The first leg of the Leverkusen Arsenal game also ended in a 1-1 draw (at the Bay Arena)

Arsenal are coming off a 2-0 weekend over Everton, a fixture in which young Max Dowman became the youngest PL goal scorer for the Gunners.