Marca L’Equipe Player Ratings Chelsea vs PSG 0-3 Champions League 2026- Safonov, Sarr

Here is a look at the Chelsea vs PSG player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Paris SG beat CFC 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Chelsea 0-3 PSG 2026 player ratings L’Equipe newspaper

The French paper gave Chelsea a team rating of 3.8/10- the only player to get more than a 4/10 in their books was Cole Palmer (5/10). Defender Sarr got the lowest rating with a 2/10 and manager Liam Rosenior was given a 3/10.

On the PSG side, goalkeeper Safonov was the standout player with a 8/10 rating. No starting Paris SG player got less than 6 and manager Luis Enrique was also given a 8/10.

Marca player ratings CFC 0-3 Paris SG 2026 CL

Three stars for Safonov, the only player on either side to earn that rating. No Chelsea player managed more than a single star- an indication to an average performance on the evening for the Blues.