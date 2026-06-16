Mundo Deportivo AS Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Cape Verde 2026- Cucurella, Gavi & others

Here is a look at the Spanish and European newspaper player ratings for Spain vs Cape Verde following their 0-0 draw. Spain dominated xG and total shots (74% possession and nearly 4x as many shots), but could not find a way past Vozinha in the Cabo Verde goal.

Diario AS Newspaper player ratings Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup 2026

The Spanish newspaper had Chelsea (soon to be Real Madrid) left back Marc Cucurella as the pick of the Spanish players (Cucu was the only player to get 2 stars when the rest had to be content with a 1 star), and thought Fabian Ruiz and Gavi’s performances didn’t even merit a rating.

Arsenal medio Mikel Merino with a single star off the bench, but no player on either side got 3 stars for their performance.

Mundo Deportivo player ratings ESP vs CPV WC 2026

Unlike AS, MD were more generous with their ratings- goalkeeper Vozinha & the rest of the Cape Verdean defence all got 3 stars.

Marca player ratings for Spain 0-0 Cape Verde World Cup

Three Spanish starting players weren’t deemed worth of a rating, and neither was coach Luis de la Fuente.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain Cabo Verde

Finally we come to French paper L’Equipe, and not surprisingly, they had some harsh ratings for Spain’s front 3, with Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal and Gavi all getting 4/10 player ratings. It wasn’t the lowest rating though- Cape Verde’s Livramento got a 3/10 from them!

Vozinha’s 8/10 rating integral to Cape Verde’s average rating (5.8/10) being better than Spain’s (4.9/10) in L’Equipe’s eyes.