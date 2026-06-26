Bild L’Equipe AS Newspaper Player Ratings Ecuador 2-1 Germany WC 2026- How did Hincapie, Caicedo, Havertz fare?

Here is a look at the European sports newspaper player ratings for Ecuador vs Germany at the 2026 World Cup. Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 to book their spot in the Round of 32.

L’Equipe player ratings Ecuador vs Germany World Cup 2026

The French newspaper had Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as one of the poorer performers on the evening, giving him a 4/10 rating. His Gunners team mate Kai Havertz didn’t fare any better in L’Equipe’s eyes either- he got a 4/10 too. Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz got a 6/10 while Chelsea’s Caicedo was given a 7/10 by the paper.

Bild player ratings Ecuador 2 Germany 1 World Cup 2026

(Note- German rating system, so 6 very bad and 1 very good)

No German starter got the very bad 6 player rating from German paper Bild, but Havertz was one of several players given a 5. No Ecuadorean player got the very good 1 rating, but Caicedo came close with a 2. Hincapie got a 4.

Diario AS player ratings ECU 2-1 GER WC 2026

Finally we come to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, who thought several of Die Mannschaft’s starters, including Havertz, didn’t warrant a rating at all. Left back Hincapie was the worst rated Ecuador player against Germany with a single star rating from the paper, while they liked Chelsea star Caicedo’s performance in the centre of the park- he got 3 stars.