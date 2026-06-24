L’Equipe Gazzetta Ole Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Ghana 2026 | Rice, Partey, Kane & others

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for England vs Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. The game ended in a 0-0 draw- England had greater possession and total shots compared to the Black Stars, but were unable to convert it into points on the scoreboard.

L’Equipe player ratings England vs Ghana 2026

The French newspaper gave England an average team rating of 4.7/10, with Harry Kane, the hero of the 4-2 win over Croatia, getting just a 3/10 this time around.

Ghana’s Black Stars fared slightly better with a team rating of 5.3/10, but with the exception of goalkeeper Asare (7/10), no other player crossed the 7 mark.

The paper also thought Black Stars manager Carlos Queiroz did a better job than Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel.

Diario AS player ratings England 0 Ghana 0 World Cup 2026

Spanish paper AS liked the performance of both goalkeepers (3/10), but was disappointed with England’s attacking trio of Bellingham, Gordon and Kane.

Ole Argentine newspaper player ratings for Eng vs GHA 0-0 WC 2026

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings England v Ghana 2026 June

Finally we come to Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta’s player ratings for this World Cup clash. They had Declan Rice and Thomas Partey as the best players for their respective sides in this goalless draw.