xG Arsenal Liverpool 0.15-2.26 April 2021 | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map AFC 0-3 LFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Arsenal vs Liverpool on 3 April, 2021. A poor performance at home from the Gunners, and a comfortable win for Liverpool, and the XG shots map illustrates that dominance.

xG Arsenal 0.15-2.26 Liverpool shots map (Actual score Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool)

0-1 Jota goal xG 0.09

0-2 Salah goal xG 0.38

0-3 Jota second goal xG 0.43

Full time post match stats for comparison Arsenal v LFC 2021