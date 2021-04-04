xG Arsenal Liverpool 0.15-2.26 April 2021 | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map AFC 0-3 LFC

Here is a look at the xG stats for Arsenal vs Liverpool on 3 April, 2021. A poor performance at home from the Gunners, and a comfortable win for Liverpool, and the XG shots map illustrates that dominance.
xG Arsenal 0.15-2.26 Liverpool shots map (Actual score Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool)
0-1 Jota goal xG 0.09
0-2 Salah goal xG 0.38
0-3 Jota second goal xG 0.43
Full time post match stats for comparison Arsenal v LFC 2021
