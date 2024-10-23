Atletico Madrid vs Lille OSC 2024 Player Ratings 1-3 (L’Equipe and Marca Newspapers)

Here is a look at the player ratings for Atletico de Madrid vs Lille OSC from their Champions League Matchday 3 clash at the Vicente Calderon. Atleti lead 1-0 but a late comeback from LOSC saw them surprisingly run out 3-1 winners.

Full time score: Atleti 1 (Alvarez) LOSC 3 (Zhegrova, David*2)

L’Equipe player ratings Atletico Madrid 1 Lille OSC 3

No Atleti player got more than 6 in L’Equipe’s player ratings for this UCL game, with Sorloth being the lowest rated at 2/10.

A 2 was given to Toure on the Lille side as well, with his centre back partner Mandi getting the best player rating (8/10).

Marca Spanish newspaper player ratings ATM 1-3 LOSC

Sorloth and Toure weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper Marca. Zhegrova, who started LOSC’s comeback was the only player on either side to get 3 stars.