French Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal vs AS Monaco 2024 Champions League- L’Equipe & Nice Matin

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal vs Monaco in the Champions League (MD6) from the big French newspapers- renowned sports one L’Equipe as well as local paper Nice Matin (Monaco Matin)

Arsenal 3-0 Monaco (Bukayo Saka*2, Kai Havertz)

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs Monaco UCL December 2024

Not surprisingly, Bukayo Saka’s brace had him as Arsenal’s best player on the evening, but L’Equipe tend to be notoriously harsh in giving out player ratings, and the winger got a 8/10. No other Arsenal player got as much, but coach Mikel Arteta got the same rating for his tactics.

The lowest rated Arsenal players in L’Equipe’s players were defender Jakub Kiwior and winger Gabriel Martinelli (both 5/10), with Arsenal as a team getting a rating of 6.3/10

On the Monaco side, former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino got a good rating from the bench (6/10) and was their best performer on the evening, along with Lamine Camara. The worst ASM players, according to L’Equipe, were central defender Salisu (2/10) and forward Breel Embolo (3/10)

AS Monaco player ratings vs Arsenal Champions League Nice Matin paper

Embolo got a 3/10 in L’Equipe, but was given a 2/10 here by Nice-Matin. Former Southampton defender Salisu was also given a 2/10, while his central defensive partner, former West Ham player Thilo Kehrer, got a 4/10. They also gave Minamino a 6/10 for his performance.