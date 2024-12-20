Final Conference League Phase Table 2024-2025 | Chelsea one of 2 unbeaten teams in UECL

Chelsea have finished the UECL league phase as one of two unbeaten teams in the competition, and the only team with a 100% record in the Conference League.

Unlike the Champions League and the Europa League whose league phase is for 8 matchweeks in the 24-25 season, the Conference League’s group (league) phase is only for 6 matchweeks.

Chelsea hammered Shamrock Rovers 5-1 last night to finish the UECL league phase with 6 wins out of 6. Marc Guiu scored a hat trick for the Blues against the Irish side, who suffered their first loss in the process and will now have to go through the knockout playoff round.

UECL league phase 24/25 final standings after Matchday 6

The only other unbeaten team in the Conference League after Round 6 are Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes. Fiorentina, one of Chelsea’s expected competitors for the title, finished third.

Two of Chelsea’s UECL league phase opponents- Noah and Astana, have bowed out of Europe altogether after finishing in the bottom 12.

Hearts of Midlothian also didn’t qualify for the next phase after finishing 25th, narrowly missing out despite having the same number of points (7) as teams 21 to 24.

Teams 1 to 8 will qualify directly for the Round of 16. Teams 9-24 will go through a playoff knockout round (draw below)

Depending on how things pan out, Chelsea will meet one of Betis/Gent/Heidenheim/Copenhagen in the Ro16.

Knockout playoff stage draw Conference League 24/25