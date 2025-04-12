Pundit Predictions for Arsenal vs Brentford 2025- What do Lawro, Merson, Sutton feel?

Here is a look at the Arsenal vs Brentford April 2025 predictions from key media personnel in the British press. The Gunners are on a high after beating Real Madrid 3-0, but with the return leg set to be played in a few days’ time, the press expect Mikel Arteta to field a weakened team, with some key first team members like Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who was in the Champions League Team of the Week for the QF1 games, expected to be rested.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says Brentford are tough opponents, but adds that it becomes easier against the Bees “after getting the first goal”

Reckons Arsenal will win this, but “only just”, and has tipped AFC to run out 2-1 winners.

Paul Merson

Merson reckons that Arteta will have one eye on the Madrid tie, and Brentford “are not an easy team to face”, which makes this a bit of a tricky fixture for the Gunners.

However thinks they have enough in the tank to take all three points even if they rest players.

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford is Merson’s prediction.

Chris Sutton

Sutton thinks Brentford “are very capable” but still says Arsenal will win 2-1 despite prioritizing Europe.

Summary of predictions

Lawro, Merson & Sutton all going Arsenal 2-1 Brentford!

Arsenal v Brentford is the last game on Saturday (kicks off at 17.30 UK time)

GW 32