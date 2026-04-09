PSG vs Liverpool 2-0 L’Equipe AS Player Ratings Champions League 2026- Konate, Kerkez & others

Here is a look at the Paris SG v Liverpool FC player ratings from their Champions League quarter-final (first leg) in April 2026 from the European sports papers. PSG won the game 2-0 with Doue and Kvicha scoring for the hosts.

LFC and Arsenal are the last two English sides left in the competition- the Gunners won 1-0 against Sporting in their first leg.

PSG vs Liverpool 2-0 L’Equipe player ratings

Liverpool offered very little of note on attack (zero shots on target) and that’s reflected in their player ratings from French paper L’Equipe. The starting team as an average got a 4.3/10 rating, with the likes of Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch and Konate all getting low scores.

Manager Arne Slot was also given a rating of 3/10, while his opposite number Luis Enrique got a 8/10 (more than any of his players!)

Diario AS player ratings Paris SG 2-0 LFC April 2026 Champs League

No Liverpool player got two stars or more in Spanish paper Diario AS’ ratings, with the likes of Konate and Ekitike not even being deemed worthy of a rating by the paper.

In comparison, there were plenty of two stars player ratings in the PSG camp and three stars was given to medio Warren Zaire-Emery.

Paris Saint-Germain also have the added advantage of an extended break going into the second leg- they don’t play domestically on the weekend, while LFC have to pull themselves up for a game against Fulham on Saturday evening.