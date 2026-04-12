Pundit predictions Chelsea vs Man City 2026- Vital game in title race after Arsenal loss

Week 32 seems Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The game assumes massive significance in the title race after Arsenal’s surprise 2-1 loss at home to Bournemouth yesterday.

Here is a look at the big pundit predictions for this CFC v MCFC April 2026 clash.

Peter Crouch

Crouch reckons Liam Rosenior is not exactly having a great time at Chelsea and thinks the decision to exclude Enzo Fernandez isn’t a good one either.

Thinks City will win at the Bridge, possibly even keep a clean sheet and that Erling Haaland, fresh from scoring another career hat trick against Liverpool, will be among the goal scorers again.

Chris Sutton

Sutton, like Crouch, thinks that Enzo’s treatment is a wrong call from Rosenior given that the Argentine midfielder is one of Chelsea’s best players.

Reckons City will win this clash 2-1 and take the title race to the wire, although he says he wouldn’t be surprised if they drop points here.

Paul Merson

Merson thinks Man City “are drawing too many games” in the Prem this season and while Chelsea’s current form isn’t the greatest, the Bridge is not an easy place to go and pick up three points.

Reckons this will be a 1-1 draw, with both teams scoring.

Summary of predictions

Crouch: Man City to win and Haaland to score

Sutton: Chelsea 1-2 Man City

Merson: Chelsea 1-1 Man City