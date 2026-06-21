Bild L’Equipe AS Player Ratings Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup 2026- Havertz, Wirtz, Amad & others

Here is a look at the Germany vs Cote d’Ivoire player ratings for their World Cup 2026 match from the big European sports newspapers. Germany won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Denis Undav.

Bild player ratings Germany vs Ivory Coast 2026

(Note German rating system, so 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Felix Nmecha was Germany’s standout player against Ivory Coast in the eyes of German paper Bild- he got the same rating as double goal scorer Undav did off the bench. Liverpool’s Wirtz and Arsenal’s Havertz had ordinary days, with a rating of 4 under the German system (ditto for Sane and Musiala)

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs CIV 2026

French newspaper L’Equipe thought Ivory Coast’s starting players were better than Germany’s, as shown by their average team rating below.

Nmecha the only player to do well for Germany with a 8/10, while Leroy Sane got a 3/10.

Diario AS player ratings GER vs Ivory Coast 2026 June

Finally we come to Spanish newspaper AS’ ratings, and Sane’s performance wasn’t deemed worthy of a rating.

Undav and Amiri decent off the bench and Nmecha good among the starters, but the rest of the German starting XI didn’t have much to crow about (a single star for all of them from Spanish paper AS signifying the ordinary nature of their performances)