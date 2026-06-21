Newspaper Player Ratings Holland vs Sweden 5-1 World Cup 2026- Isak, Brobbey, Gakpo, Summerville

Here are the player ratings for Netherlands vs Sweden at the 2026 World Cup from the big European newspapers. The Swedes suffered their biggest World Cup defeat since 1950, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo helping the Netherlands win 5-1.

Diario AS player ratings Netherlands vs Sweden 5-1

Not surprisingly, Spanish paper AS thought that new Sunderland signing Brobbey and Liverpool’s Gakpo were the pick of the Dutch players on the evening (3 stars each for both of them), and more than half the Swedish team weren’t deemed worthy of a rating.

This was a WC fixture with plenty of Premier League based players on either side.

L’Equipe player ratings Holland 5-1 Sweden World Cup 2026

A 3.3/10 average player rating for the Swedish team from L’Equipe pretty much told the story of the afternoon, with several Swedish players, including defenders Isak Hien and Victor Lindelof and goalkeeper Nordfeldt given a 2/10 rating.

L’Equipe are also generally hard to please with their ratings, but they liked the impact West Ham’s Summerville made off the bench (he got 8/10 as a sub)

Aftonbladet player ratings NED 5-1 SWE

These are the Sweden player ratings vs Netherlands from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

LFC’s Alexander Isak, who had shone against Tunisia, wasn’t quite able to have the same impact here, but was still one of Sweden’s better players on the evening, with the exception of him giving the ball away for the fourth Dutch goal.