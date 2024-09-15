Arsenal to wear black jersey vs Spurs in NLD 2024 instead of regular red & white home kit

Arsenal will wear their black away shirt against Spurs in the North London derby later tonight (September 15, 2024)- the first time in the modern Premier League era that the Gunners have NOT worn their home kit for the marquee NLD fixture.

The Premier League thinks there’s too much white in the Arsenal home kit and that has been deemed to clash with Spurs’ home colours. AFC even offered to wear red socks and red shorts with the home jersey but that option was turned down by the league.

Arsenal’s away kit has already been worn by the Gunners in their league opener against Aston Villa- a fixture where they beat AVFC 2-0.

The away kit is predominantly black in colour and in the words of manufacturer Adidas, is a tribute to the African diaspora that support the Gunners in Londom.

Interestingly, Spurs will also be wearing their away kit for the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium later this season.

Victory for Arsenal in the NLD will see them go 2nd in the table after Liverpool suffered a shock loss to Nottingham Forest in front of a record home league crowd. Defeat will see them fall four points behind leaders City, who will also be the Gunners’ next opponents.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett will be in charge of the NLD later today.