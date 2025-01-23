2024-25 Champions League Table after Week 7- Man City 25th; 2 English teams in top 8

Here is a look at the Champions League table (league phase 2024-25 season) as it stood after Round 7. Liverpool remain table toppers, with a 100% record after MD7, with Barcelona in second place and Arsenal in third.

Manchester City’s surprise 4-2 loss to PSG means they’re 25th in the standings, and as things stand, would be heading out of the competition.

UCL group stage table 24/25 before last week (Round 8) of league phase

The top 8 (after MD7) consists of two English and Spanish teams, three Italian teams and one German team. The Bundesliga representative is Bayer Leverkusen (who are 8th), with Dortmund and Bayern Munich languishing in 14th and 15th respectively.

Interestingly, only three points separate the 5th placed team (Milan with 15 points) from the 18th placed team (Celtic with 12 points)

Teams that finish 1st to 8th will go directly to the Round of 16, while teams 9-24 will go through a playoff, in which teams 9-16 will be seeded in the draw. City at this moment can still qualify for the Round of 16, but via the playoffs and as an unseeded team.

Teams 28-36 have all been eliminated as of MD7- they cannot progress further in Europe this season, and this list includes the likes of Leipzig, Salzburg and Bologna.