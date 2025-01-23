L’Equipe AS Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 4-2 Man City Champions League 2025

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSG vs Man City in the Champions League from their league phase clash on 22 January 2025. Man City lead 2-0 at one stage in the second half, but ended up crashing to a 4-2 loss.

City are now 25th in the league phase standings, and could potentially miss out on progressing to the next round. Liverpool top the CL currently, with Arsenal in third place.

City will now play Chelsea this weekend in the league, but have home advantage for that crucial fixture against Enzo Maresca’s men.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris Saint Germain 4-2 Man City

L’Equipe are generally quite harsh with their player ratings, and that’s reflected in Paris SG (6.2) and Man City (4.6)’s average team ratings. No player got more than 8 on either side, and no City player managed more than a 6/10 rating, with manager Pep Guardiola given a 4/10.

Joao Neves got a 8/10, as did PSG manager Luis Enrique, with Bradley Barcola getting a 7. The best rated City players against PSG, in L’Equipe’s eyes, with Grealish and Bernardo Silva (both 6/10)

Diario AS player ratings PSG vs Manchester City 2025 UCL

A single star for most of Man City’s players from Spanish paper AS, with Foden, Haaland, and Grealish the only exceptions with 2 stars. Barcola the only player on either side to get 3 stars.