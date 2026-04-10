FSV Mainz vs RC Strasbourg Alsace 2-0 Player Ratings 2026 UECL- Enciso, Penders, Sano & others

Here are the FSV Mainz vs RC Strasbourg player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final. Mainz beat RCSA 2-0 in Leg 1, and we have ratings from French paper L’Equipe and German paper Bild.

Strasbourg topped the UECL league phase stage earlier this season and have a number of players from Chelsea in their ranks.

Mainz Strasbourg 2-0 Player Ratings UECL 2026 QF L’Equipe newspaper

Former Brighton forward Julio Enciso had a shocker of a game for RCSA, with L’Equipe giving him a 2/10 rating. The French newspaper thought RCSA goalkeeper Mike Penders (on loan from Chelsea) was the best of an average bunch on the evening (RCSA as a team got a 4.1/10 rating and coach Gary O’Neil got a 3/10). Former CFC left back Ben Chilwell got a 5/10 here.

FSV Mainz player ratings vs Strasbourg 2026 Bild paper

Note- German ratings (1 very good, 6 very bad)

Austrian defender Stefan Posch, on loan from Como, was Mainz’s best player according to Bild (he also got a 8/10 from L’Equipe), and they also liked the performance of Japanese international Kaishu Sano. They however thought the striking duo of Tietz and Wieper were ordinary on the evening, but were appreciative of coach Fischer’s tactics.