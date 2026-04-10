UCL Quarter Final 2026 First Leg Team of the Week- No Raya

The official Team of the Week of the Champions League quarter finals (first leg) has been announced, and there’s only one Premier League based player in it. Despite his heroics at the Alvalade against SCP, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya misses out to German veteran Manuel Neuer, who was also excellent for Bayern against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Not surprisingly, there is no Liverpool player in the TOTW after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

UCL Quarter-Finals first leg best XI players (team of the week)

The Parisians have three representatives- Marquinhos in defence, Joao Neves in the middle of the park, and Kvaratkskhelia upfront.

The only PL based player in the first leg Team of the Week is Arsenal goal scorer Kai Havertz.

Despite being on the losing side, Barca’s Yamal and Sporting Lisbon’s Araujo find a spot in the TOTW- a testament to how good they were on the evening.

Apart from Neuer, Bayern are represented by Kimmich and Stanisic. Le Normand and Julian Alvarez from Atleti complete the TOTW.

UCL Totw Leg 1 Quarter-finals round April 2026

Neuer (GK); Araujo (SCP), Le Normand (Atleti), Marquinhos (PSG), Stanisic (Bayern); Joao Neves (PSG), Kimmich (Bayern); Kvaratskhelia (PSG), Havertz (Arsenal), Yamal (Barca); Alvarez (Atleti)

3 from PSG and Bayern; 2 from Atleti; 1 each from Sporting, Arsenal and Barca. No Liverpool or Real Madrid player.

Raya was nominated for Player of the Week (see nominees below), but that POTW was also won by Neuer.