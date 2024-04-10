Video Milutin Osmajic goals vs Huddersfield 2024 | Osmajic 8 minute hat trick for PNE as substitute

Milutin Osmajic goals 2024

These Milutin Osmajic goals vs Huddersfield (VIDEO BELOW) saw the Montenegrin striker score a eight minute hat trick for Preston to seal a 4-1 victory for them in midweek against HTAFC. Osmajic entered the game as a 76th minute substitute for Emil Riis and scored in the 84th, 87th and 90+2‘ minutes

Official YT Video, vid starts at the point of Osmajic substitution and his three goals

Milutin Osmajic goals 2024

