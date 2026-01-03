PL Standings when Maresca was sacked by Chelsea | 15 points behind Arsenal

Here is a look at the Premier League table when Chelsea sacked Enzo Maresca as manager. Maresca was sacked by CFC in the 2025-26 season after a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth in Week 19. He had guided the Blues to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles but a poor run of league form (1 win in 7 PL games) and friction with the club’s owners saw him being axed.

Chelsea league position when Maresca was sacked?

Chelsea were 5th in the league table with 30 points from 19 games

Points gap between Chelsea and Arsenal when Maresca was sacked by CFC?

Chelsea were 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal when Maresca was sacked.

Premier League table when Maresca was sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea were second in the table after GW12 in the 2025-26 league season (Liverpool were 12th at the same stage but overtook Chelsea by the time Maresca was sacked)

Chelsea poor league form just before Maresca sacking (1 win in last 7 PL games)

Italian gaffer Maresca had joined the Blues after a successful stint with Leicester City, guiding the Foxes back to the top flight in 2024. He fared significantly better at Stamford Bridge than his immediate predecessors- the likes of Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Frank Lampard.

Chelsea’s first game after the sacking Maresca will be an away trip against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.