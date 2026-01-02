Week 19- Arsenal only home team to win in full round of fixtures- Chelsea, LFC, MUFC draw

Home advantage counts for quite a bit in the Premier League, so it was kind of interesting that Arsenal were the only home team to win a game in this round of Premier League fixtures (Week 19 of the 2025/26 season).

The Gunners laid down a marker by thrashing Aston Villa 4-1- Unai Emery’s men have been a thorn in the side of the Gunners in recent years, but were soundly beaten by Mikel Arteta’s charges.

Interestingly, there were as many as SEVEN draws in Round 19, and Spurs, Liverpool and Man City were all involved in 0-0 games. LFC didn’t have even a single 0-0 result in 24/25.

Week 19 Results (PL 2025-26 season)

Apart from Arsenal, the only other teams to win in GW19 were Newcastle United (3-1 away at Burnley) and Everton (2-0 away at Nottm Forest)

Chelsea sacked manager Enzo Maresca after a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Ruben Amorim’s Man United were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom of the table Wolves at Old Trafford.

Home side win in MW19 of 25/26 (only 1)

Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal also lead the Premier League standings at Xmas 2025.

Away side wins in MW19 (2; more than home side victories)

Burnley 1-3 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton

Drawn games in Round 19 of 2025-26 season (7 matches)

West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Man United 1-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham

Sunderland 0-0 Man City

Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur