PL table when Amorim was sacked by Man Utd in 2026 | Level with Chelsea & 17 behind Arsenal

Here is a look at the 25-26 Premier League standings when Manchester United sacked Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese gaffer’s axing by MUFC came just after GW20 had concluded, days after Chelsea sacked Enzo Maresca.

PL standings when MUFC sacked Amorim (Log after 20 games in 2025-26 season)

Man United position in table when they sacked Amorim?

Manchester United were 6th in the table (level on points with 5th placed Chelsea) when they sacked Ruben Amorim.

Gap between Man United and Arsenal when they sacked Amorim?

Manchester United were 17 points behind Arsenal when they sacked Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was shown the door after Week 20- United drew 1-1 with Leeds in his last game as manager. United were 13th in the table when they sacked Erik Ten Hag in 2024– Amorim had replaced the Dutch manager at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, here are also the EPL home and away tables for the 2025-2026 at the time of Amorim’s sacking in January 2026. As you can see, United are 9th in the home and away table, but are 6th in the overall standings owing to the difference in home and away form of teams like Spurs, Palace & Brentford.

PL table of only home games when Amorim was sacked (United 9th on home form)

PL log of only away games when MU sacked Amorim